Moka
Moka (2016) - Movie Details

Foreign Suspense
89 min.
Release Date
June 14, 2017 (NY)
Director
Frédéric Mermoud
Writer
Antonin Martin-Hilbert, Frédéric Mermoud
Cast
Emmanuelle Devos, Nathalie Baye, David Clavel
Studio
Film Movement
Running Time
89 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Along the shores of Lake Geneva, a fire is raging. Diane (Emmanuelle Devos, Coco Before Chanel) is grieving, her son the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident seven months prior. With the police no closer to identifying a suspect and her marriage in shambles, Diane enlists the help of a private detective, who tracks down the make and model of the car—a mocha-colored SL 1972 Mercedes—that permanently altered her family's life. Diane travels across the...

MOVIE REVIEW

SIFF Capsule Review: A woman begins to stalk the people she suspects responsible for a hit-and-run that killed her son in the evocative thriller Moka, a slow-paced but methodically sharp tale that's worth checking out if French films are your flavor.
