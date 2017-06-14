Release Date
June 14, 2017 (NY)
89 minutes
Not Rated
Along the shores of Lake Geneva, a fire is raging. Diane (Emmanuelle Devos, Coco Before Chanel) is grieving, her son the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident seven months prior. With the police no closer to identifying a suspect and her marriage in shambles, Diane enlists the help of a private detective, who tracks down the make and model of the car—a mocha-colored SL 1972 Mercedes—that permanently altered her family's life. Diane travels across the... Full synopsis »
SIFF Capsule Review: A woman begins to stalk the people she suspects responsible for a hit-and-run that killed her son in the evocative thriller Moka, a slow-paced but methodically sharp tale that’s worth checking out if French films are your flavor. Full movie review »