Monster Trucks movie poster

Monster Trucks (2017) - Movie Details

Family Adventure
104 min.
Release Date
January 13, 2017
DVD Release Date
March 28, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Chris Wedge
Writer
Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger
Cast
Lucas Till, Jane Levy, Holt McCallany, Barry Pepper, Tucker Albrizzi, Danny Glover, Amy Ryan, Rob Lowe, Frank Whaley, Thomas Lennon
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Running Time
104 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for action, peril, brief scary images, and some rude humor

Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp (Lucas Till), a high school senior, builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. After an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange and subterranean creature with a taste and a talent for speed, Tripp may have just found the key to getting out of town and a most unlikely friend. Melding cutting... Full synopsis »

