Moonlight (2016) - Movie DetailsDrama
110 min.
Release Date
October 21, 2016 (LA/NY)
DVD Release Date
February 28, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
110 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some sexuality, drug use, brief violence, and language throughout
"Moonlight" is the tender, heartbreaking story of a young man's struggle to find himself, told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love, while grappling with his own sexuality.
Anchored by astonishing performances and the singular vision of filmmaker Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight" is a groundbreaking exploration of masculinity-a sensual, intoxicating piece of cinema that uncovers deep truths about the moments that define us, the people... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
A movie that will stick with you long after its end, Moonlight is a powerful, emotional and heartfelt drama that follows the life of a young black man who grows up in a rough neighborhood with a drug-addicted mother. Full movie review »