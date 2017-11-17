Mudbound movie poster
C
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments
Mudbound
Mudbound movie poster

Mudbound (2017) - Movie Details

Drama
134 min.
Release Date
November 17, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Dee Rees
Writer
Dee Rees, Virgil Williams
Cast
Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Jonathan Banks, Rob Morgan, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
134 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some disturbing violence, brief language and nudity

Set in the rural American South during World War II, Dee Rees' Mudbound is an epic story of two families pitted against one another by a ruthless social hierarchy, yet bound together by the shared farmland of the Mississippi Delta. Mudbound follows the McAllan family, newly transplanted from the quiet civility of Memphis and unprepared for the harsh demands of farming. Despite the grandiose dreams of Henry, his wife Laura struggles to keep the faith... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Mudbound is considered a potential Best Picture contender, but the straight-to-Netflix title feels more like a glorified TV movie—which, it essentially is—than a legitimately great drama. About two men who face racism in the Deep South after fighting abroad during World War II, but also about their respective families, Mudbound has a respectable cast and nice aesthetics, but that’s about it. Full movie review »
C
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
The First 'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer is Here! The First 'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer is Here!
Wait, is 'Justice League' Actually Good? Wait, is 'Justice League' Actually Good?
Is 'Three Billboards' the Best Movie of 2017? Is 'Three Billboards' the Best Movie of 2017?
Boredom on the 'Orient Express' Boredom on the 'Orient Express'