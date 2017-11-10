NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) - Movie Details

Suspense
Release Date
November 10, 2017
Director
Kenneth Branagh
Writer
Michael Green
Cast
Kenneth Branagh
Studio
20th Century Fox
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Agatha Christie’s novel, published in 1934, is considered one of the most ingenious stories ever devised. The novel revolves around a murder on board the famous train. Belgian detective Hercule Poirot must solve the case, but there are a number of passengers who could potentially be the murderer. In addition to directing the film, Branagh will star as detective Poirot.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Watch the First 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer Watch the First 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer
Review: 'The Fate of the Furious' Review: 'The Fate of the Furious'
'Hidden Figures' Emerges on Blu-ray 'Hidden Figures' Emerges on Blu-ray
Watch the Kick-Ass Trailer for 'Thor: Ragnarok' Watch the Kick-Ass Trailer for 'Thor: Ragnarok'