B-
My Life as a Zucchini
My Life as a Zucchini (2017) - Movie Details

Animated Foreign
70 min.
Release Date
February 24, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Claude Barras
Writer
Céline Sciamma
Cast
Gaspard Schlatter, Sixtine Murat, Paulin Jaccoud, Michel Vuillermoz, Raul Ribera, Estelle Hennard, Elliot Sanchez, Lou Wick
Studio
GKIDS
Running Time
70 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic elements and suggestive material

After his mother's sudden death, Zucchini is befriended by a police officer, Raymond, who accompanies him to his new foster home, filled with other orphans his age. At first he struggles to find his place in this at times strange and hostile environment.

But with Raymond's help and his newfound friends, Zucchini eventually learns to trust and love, as he searches for a new family of his own. Brought to life through striking character designs...

MOVIE REVIEW

Make your kids happy for the life they have by showing them the stop-motion My Life as a Zucchini, an uplifting tale that begins with a quirky child named Zucchini killing his abusive, alcoholic mother. Better yet, only show it to your kids if you really don't like them.

