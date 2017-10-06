NA
My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) - Movie Details

Animated Comedy
Release Date
October 6, 2017
Director
Jayson Thiessen
Writer
Joe Ballarini
Cast
Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

A new dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity – embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship and save their home.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
