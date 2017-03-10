My Scientology Movie movie poster
My Scientology Movie
My Scientology Movie (2017) - Movie Details

Documentary
99 min.
Release Date
March 10, 2017 (Limited)
Director
John Dower
Writer
John Dower, Louis Theroux
Cast
Louis Theroux, Rob Alter
Studio
Magnolia Pictures
Running Time
99 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

“I find that the most inexplicable behavior is motivated by very relatable human impulses,” comments Louis Theroux (“TV Nation”) as he heads to Los Angeles for his feature documentary, in collaboration with director John Dower and double Academy Award winning producer Simon Chinn, exploring the Church of Scientology.

Following a long fascination with the religion and with much experience in dealing with eccentric, unpalatable and unexpected human behavior, the... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

I have a strange obsession with wacky religions, most notably with fundamentalist Mormonism and Scientology. I first became fixated after reading Jon Krakauer’s Under the Banner of Heaven, and have since read and watched countless books and documentaries. So, with My Scientology Movie hitting Digital HD this week, I had to see it. Full movie review »
