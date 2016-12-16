Beloved poet Pablo Neruda (Gnecco) is also arguably the most famous communist in post-WWII Chile. When the political tides shift, he is forced underground, with a tenacious police inspector (García Bernal) hot on his trail. Meanwhile, in Europe, the legend of the poet hounded by the policeman grows, and artists led by Pablo Picasso clamor for Neruda’s freedom. Neruda, however, sees the struggle with his police inspector nemesis as an opportunity to reinvent himself. He... Full synopsis »