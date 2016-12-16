Neruda movie poster
Neruda
Neruda (2016) - Movie Details

Drama Foreign
108 min.
Release Date
December 16, 2016 (LA)
January 6, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Pablo Larraín
Writer
Guillermo Calderón
Cast
Gael García Bernal, Luis Gnecco, Alfredo Castro
Studio
The Orchard
Running Time
108 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for sexuality/nudity and some language

Beloved poet Pablo Neruda (Gnecco) is also arguably the most famous communist in post-WWII Chile. When the political tides shift, he is forced underground, with a tenacious police inspector (García Bernal) hot on his trail. Meanwhile, in Europe, the legend of the poet hounded by the policeman grows, and artists led by Pablo Picasso clamor for Neruda’s freedom. Neruda, however, sees the struggle with his police inspector nemesis as an opportunity to reinvent himself. He... Full synopsis »

Neruda is the type of movie that makes people hate film critics. The film has a freaking 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, it was nominated for a Golden Globe and it must be the most amazing movie ever, right? Ninety-six damned percent. Full movie review »

