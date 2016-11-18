Nocturnal Animals movie poster
Nocturnal Animals
Nocturnal Animals movie poster

Nocturnal Animals (2016) - Movie Details

Drama Crime Suspense
117 min.
Release Date
November 18, 2016 (Limited)
December 9, 2016
DVD Release Date
February 21, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Tom Ford
Writer
Tom Ford
Cast
Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Isla Fisher, Karl Glusman, Armie Hammer, Laura Linney, Andrea Riseborough, Michael Sheen
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
117 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence, menace, graphic nudity, and language

From writer/director Tom Ford comes a haunting romantic thriller of shocking intimacy and gripping tension that explores the thin lines between love and cruelty, and revenge and redemption. Academy Award nominees Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal star as a divorced couple discovering dark truths about each other and themselves in "Nocturnal Animals."

MOVIE REVIEW

Revenge is served many times over in Nocturnal Animals, a dark, somber and often intense drama-thriller that cuts deep but fails to twist the blade at the end, or at least that'll be the perception by simple dumbasses such as me who don't care to read into the nuanced layers that may or may not make Tom Ford's sophomore entry a great movie.

MOVIE PHOTOS

