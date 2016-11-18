From writer/director Tom Ford comes a haunting romantic thriller of shocking intimacy and gripping tension that explores the thin lines between love and cruelty, and revenge and redemption. Academy Award nominees Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal star as a divorced couple discovering dark truths about each other and themselves in "Nocturnal Animals."... Full synopsis »

Revenge is served many times over in, a dark, somber and often intense drama-thriller that cuts deep but fails to twist the blade at the end, or at least that’ll be the perception by simple dumbasses such as me who don’t care to read into the nuanced layers that may or may not make Tom Ford’s sophomore entry a great movie.