Norman (2017) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
April 14, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Joseph Cedar
Writer
Joseph Cedar
Cast
Richard Gere, Lior Ashkenazi, Michael Sheen, Steve Buscemi, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Dan Stevens, Hank Azaria, Harris Yulin, Josh Charles
Studio
Sony Pictures Classics
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

The new film by Academy Award® nominated director Joseph Cedar (FOOTNOTE) is a comic and compassionate drama of a little man whose downfall is rooted in a human frailty all too easy to forgive: a need to matter.

Norman Oppenheimer (Richard Gere) lives a lonely life in the margins of New York City power and money, a would-be operator dreaming up financial schemes that never come to fruition. As he has nothing real to offer,... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

