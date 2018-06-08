Gary Ross ("Free State of Jones," "The Hunger Games") will direct and produce the film, which will be a continuation of the George Clooney-led films, with Bullock playing Danny Ocean’s ex-con sister. With help from her right-hand woman (Blanchett, playing the equivalent of Brad Pitt’s Rusty), she’ll form a team of thieves to steal a necklace from the Met Ball in order to frame a villainous gallery owner.... Full synopsis »