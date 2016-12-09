Office Christmas Party movie poster
Office Christmas Party
Office Christmas Party (2016) - Movie Details

Comedy
105 min.
Release Date
December 9, 2016
DVD Release Date
April 4, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Josh Gordon, Will Speck
Writer
Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky
Cast
Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Vanessa Bayer, Jillian Bell, Jamie Chung, Rob Corddry, Abbey Lee, Kate McKinnon, T.J. Miller, Olivia Munn, Karan Soni, Courtney B. Vance, Matt Walsh
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Running Time
105 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for crude sexual content and language throughout, drug use and graphic nudity

In OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY, when the CEO tries to close her hard-partying brother’s branch, he and his Chief Technical Officer must rally their co-workers and host an epic office Christmas party in an effort to impress a potential client and close a sale that will save their jobs.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Decline the invitation to Office Christmas Party. Great concept. Great cast. Great disappointment. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

