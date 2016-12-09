Office Christmas Party (2016) - Movie Details
105 min.
Release Date
December 9, 2016
DVD Release Date
April 4, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
MPAA Rating
Rated R for crude sexual content and language throughout, drug use and graphic nudity
In OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY, when the CEO tries to close her hard-partying brother’s branch, he and his Chief Technical Officer must rally their co-workers and host an epic office Christmas party in an effort to impress a potential client and close a sale that will save their jobs.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Decline the invitation to Office Christmas Party. Great concept. Great cast. Great disappointment. Full movie review »