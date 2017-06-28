Okja movie poster
Okja
Okja (2017)

Family Adventure
118 min.

For 10 idyllic years, young Mija (An Seo Hyun) has been caretaker and constant companion to Okja - a massive animal and an even bigger friend - at her home in the mountains of South Korea. But that changes when a family-owned multinational conglomerate Mirando Corporation takes Okja for themselves and transports her to New York, where image obsessed and self-promoting CEO Lucy Mirando (Tilda Swinton) has big plans for Mija's dearest friend.

With no particular... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

