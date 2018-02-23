Release Date
February 23, 2018
John Boyega ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens") leads the cast of "Pacific Rim Uprising," the follow-up to 2013’s cinematic battle for global domination that took audiences to future Earth’s land, skies and seas and introduced an entirely new kind of warfare. Steven S. DeKnight ("Spartacus," "Daredevil") directs the next chapter of the film that generated more than $400 million at the global box office - based on the universe first created by genre film culture... Full synopsis »
