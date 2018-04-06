Pandas are beloved around the world, and now they are coming to the big screen in the IMAX® original film “Pandas,” a breathtaking documentary adventure and amazing experience for the whole family.

At Chengdu Panda Base in China, scientists are dedicated to protecting the species by breeding adult Giant Pandas in order to introduce cubs into the wild. This film follows one such researcher, whose passion leads her to initiate a new technique inspired by... Full synopsis »