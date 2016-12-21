Passengers movie poster
Passengers
Passengers movie poster

Passengers (2016) - Movie Details

Romance Sci-Fi Suspense
116 min.
Release Date
December 21, 2016
Director
Morten Tyldum
Writer
Jon Spaihts
Cast
Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne
Studio
Sony Pictures
Running Time
116 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for sexuality, nudity and action/peril

Set in the future, "Passengers" centers on Jim Preston, a mechanic on a 120-year journey to a distant colonized planet in another galaxy, who becomes the first traveler to experience pod hibernation failure. Having woken up 100 years too soon, he is stranded in the world of an interstellar spaceship with only robots and androids for companionship. A year into his journey, he decides to wake up a fellow passenger, a beautiful journalist named Aurora.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence are electric on-screen together and the sci-fi romantic thriller Passengers proves to be a moderately entertaining jaunt, though your enjoyment factor will depend heavily on whether you can overlook a rather glaring plot point that is understandably omitted from the trailers. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

