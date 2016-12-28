Paterson movie poster
Paterson (2016) - Movie Details

Drama Comedy
115 min.
Release Date
December 28, 2016 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
April 4, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Jim Jarmusch
Writer
Jim Jarmusch
Cast
Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani, Helen-Jean Arthur
Studio
Bleecker Street
Running Time
115 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some language

Paterson (Adam Driver) is a bus driver in the city of Paterson, New Jersey - they share the name. Every day, Paterson adheres to a simple routine: he drives his daily route, observing the city as it drifts across his windshield and overhearing fragments of conversation swirling around him; he writes poetry into a notebook; he walks his dog; he stops in a bar and drinks exactly one beer. He goes home to his wife,... Full synopsis »

