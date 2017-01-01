Patient Zero (2017) - Movie DetailsSuspense
90 min.
Release Date
TBA 2017
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
In "Patient Zero," an unprecedented global pandemic of a super strain of rabies has turned the majority of humankind into highly intelligent, streamlined killers known as 'The Infected.' One victim, Morgan (Matt Smith), who is asymptomatic and can communicate with the infected, leads the last survivors on a hunt for Patient Zero and a cure.
MOVIE REVIEW
