Patient Zero (2017) - Movie Details

Suspense
90 min.
Release Date
TBA 2017
Director
Stefan Ruzowitzky
Writer
Mike Le
Cast
Natalie Dormer, Matt Smith, John Bradley, Agyness Deyn, Stanley Tucci
Studio
Screen Gems
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In "Patient Zero," an unprecedented global pandemic of a super strain of rabies has turned the majority of humankind into highly intelligent, streamlined killers known as 'The Infected.' One victim, Morgan (Matt Smith), who is asymptomatic and can communicate with the infected, leads the last survivors on a hunt for Patient Zero and a cure.

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
