Release Date
December 21, 2016 (LA/NY)
January 13, 2017
January 13, 2017
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
130 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence, realistically graphic injury images, language throughout and some drug use
An account of the Boston Marathon bombing, PATRIOTS DAY is the powerful story of a community’s courage in the face of terror.
In the aftermath of an unspeakable attack, Police Sergeant Tommy Saunders (Mark Wahlberg) joins courageous survivors, first responders and investigators in a race against the clock to hunt down the bombers before they strike again. Weaving together the stories of Special Agent Richard Deslauriers (Kevin Bacon), Police Commissioner Ed Davis (John Goodman), Sergeant Jeffrey... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Mark Wahlberg aside, Patriots Day is an intense, vivid and generally accurate portrayal of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and subsequent manhunt for the two killers. From director Peter Berg, whose other 2016 film is another based-on-a-true-story collaboration with Mark Wahlberg--the intense thriller Deepwater Horizon--Patriots Day is worth seeing, even if the true events may be too fresh for some audiences. Full movie review »