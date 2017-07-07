NA
Patti Cake$ (2017) - Movie Details

Drama
108 min.
Release Date
July 7, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Geremy Jasper
Writer
Geremy Jasper
Cast
Danielle Macdonald, Bridget Everett, Siddharth Dhananjay
Studio
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
108 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Patti Cake$ introduces Australian native Danielle Macdonald in a breakout role, as aspiring rapper Patricia Dombrowski, a.k.a. Killa P, a.k.a. Patti Cake$. Fighting an unlikely quest for glory in her downtrodden hometown in Jersey where her life is falling apart, Patti tries to reach the big time in the hip hop scene with original and affecting music. Cheered on by her grandmother (Cathy Moriarty) and only friends, Jheri (Siddharth Dhananjay) and Basterd (Mamoudou Athie), Patti... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
