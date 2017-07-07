Patti Cake$ (2017) - Movie Details
108 min.
Release Date
July 7, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
108 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Patti Cake$ introduces Australian native Danielle Macdonald in a breakout role, as aspiring rapper Patricia Dombrowski, a.k.a. Killa P, a.k.a. Patti Cake$. Fighting an unlikely quest for glory in her downtrodden hometown in Jersey where her life is falling apart, Patti tries to reach the big time in the hip hop scene with original and affecting music. Cheered on by her grandmother (Cathy Moriarty) and only friends, Jheri (Siddharth Dhananjay) and Basterd (Mamoudou Athie), Patti... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.