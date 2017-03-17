Following her César Award-winning performance in Clouds of Sils Maria, Kristen Stewart re-teams with acclaimed director Olivier Assayas for this mesmerizing 21st century ghost story. By day, American in Paris Maureen (Stewart) works as a personal shopper, motor-biking around the city buying up deluxe couture for a jet-setting celebrity client. By night, she attempts to channel the spirits of the dead, hoping to make contact with her recently deceased twin brother. When Maureen begins receiving... Full synopsis »