Personal Shopper movie poster
C+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments
Personal Shopper
Personal Shopper movie poster

Personal Shopper (2017) - Movie Details

Horror Drama
105 min.
Release Date
March 17, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Olivier Assayas
Writer
Olivier Assayas
Cast
Kristen Stewart
Studio
IFC Films
Running Time
105 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for Kristen Stewart

Following her César Award-winning performance in Clouds of Sils Maria, Kristen Stewart re-teams with acclaimed director Olivier Assayas for this mesmerizing 21st century ghost story. By day, American in Paris Maureen (Stewart) works as a personal shopper, motor-biking around the city buying up deluxe couture for a jet-setting celebrity client. By night, she attempts to channel the spirits of the dead, hoping to make contact with her recently deceased twin brother. When Maureen begins receiving... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Kristen Stewart wanders around and texts a ghost in Personal Shopper, a mesmerizingly forgettable drama-thriller designed to make me feel stupid. Full movie review »
C+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Kong: Skull Island - Planet of Nopes Kong: Skull Island - Planet of Nopes
Review: 'Logan' is the Comic Book Movie We Need Review: 'Logan' is the Comic Book Movie We Need
Watch the New 'Alien: Covenant' Trailer Watch the New 'Alien: Covenant' Trailer
On Blu-ray: 'Doctor Strange' Different But the Same On Blu-ray: 'Doctor Strange' Different But the Same