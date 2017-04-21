Phoenix Forgotten movie poster
Phoenix Forgotten (2017) - Movie Details

Horror Sci-Fi
80 min.
Release Date
April 21, 2017
DVD Release Date
August 1, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Justin Barber
Writer
T.S. Nowlin, Justin Barber
Cast
Florence Hartigan, Chelsea Lopez, Justin Matthews, Luke Spencer Roberts
Studio
Cinelou Films
Running Time
80 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for terror, peril and some language

Based on the shocking, true events of March 13th, 1997, when several mysterious lights appeared over Phoenix, Arizona. This unprecedented and inexplicable phenomenon became known as "The Phoenix Lights", and remains the most famous and widely viewed UFO sighting in history.

Phoenix Forgotten tells the story of three teens who went into the desert shortly after the incident, hoping to document the strange events occurring in their town. They disappeared that night, and were never seen... Full synopsis »

