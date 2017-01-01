Release Date
February 23, 1940
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
88 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated G
A puppet is brought to life and most prove himself worthy to become a real boy.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Scheming foxes. Dastardly villains. Vagrant crickets. The angriest whale since Moby Dick. Yes, it’s Pinocchio, and Disney has just re-released the animated classic on Blu-ray. Given that it’s been at least 25 years since I last watched it as kid—and didn’t remember a dang thing about it—I figured to give it a whirl and see if it stands the test of time. Full movie review »