A-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Pinocchio
Pinocchio (1940) - Movie Details

Family Animated
88 min.
Release Date
February 23, 1940
Director
Norman Ferguson
Writer
Carlo Collodi
Cast
Dickie Jones, Cliff Edwards
Studio
Walt Disney
Running Time
88 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated G

A puppet is brought to life and most prove himself worthy to become a real boy....

MOVIE REVIEW

Scheming foxes. Dastardly villains. Vagrant crickets. The angriest whale since Moby Dick. Yes, it’s Pinocchio, and Disney has just re-released the animated classic on Blu-ray. Given that it’s been at least 25 years since I last watched it as kid—and didn’t remember a dang thing about it—I figured to give it a whirl and see if it stands the test of time. Full movie review »
