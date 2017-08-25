Polaroid (2017) - Movie DetailsHorror
Release Date
August 25, 2017
Director
Writer
Cast
NA
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Polaroid is styled in the vein of The Ring and Final Destination and centers on a high school loner, Bird Fitcher, who stumbles upon a vintage Polaroid camera. Bird soon learns that the camera houses a terrible secret: whoever has their picture taken by it meets a tragic and violent end. The girl and her friends must survive one more night as they race to solve the mystery of the haunted Polaroid before it kills... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.