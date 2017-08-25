NA
Polaroid (2017) - Movie Details

Horror
Release Date
August 25, 2017
Director
Lars Klevberg
Writer
Blair Butler
Cast
Studio
The Weinstein Company
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Polaroid is styled in the vein of The Ring and Final Destination and centers on a high school loner, Bird Fitcher, who stumbles upon a vintage Polaroid camera. Bird soon learns that the camera houses a terrible secret: whoever has their picture taken by it meets a tragic and violent end. The girl and her friends must survive one more night as they race to solve the mystery of the haunted Polaroid before it kills... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
