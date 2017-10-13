Professor Marston & the Wonder Women movie poster
NA
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women movie poster

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (2017) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
October 13, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Angela Robinson
Writer
Angela Robinson
Cast
Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Bella Heathcote, Connie Britton
Studio
Annapurna Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In a superhero origin tale unlike any other, the film is the incredible true story of what inspired Harvard psychologist Dr. William Moulton Marston to create the iconic Wonder Woman character in the 1940's. While Marston's feminist superhero was criticized by censors for her 'sexual perversity', he was keeping a secret that could have destroyed him. Marston’s muses for the Wonder Woman character were his wife Elizabeth Marston and their lover Olive Byrne, two empowered... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

