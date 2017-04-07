Queen of the Desert movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos Comments
Queen of the Desert movie poster

Queen of the Desert (2016) - Movie Details

Drama
128 min.
Release Date
April 7, 2017 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
September 5, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Werner Herzog
Writer
Werner Herzog
Cast
Robert Pattinson, James Franco, Nicole Kidman, Damian Lewis
Studio
Atlas Distribution Company
Running Time
128 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for brief nudity and some thematic elements

The film stars Nicole Kidman as Gertrude Bell, an explorer, writer, archeologist and attaché for the British Empire, who is credited with helping to catalyze the formation of the Middle East at the dawn of the 20th century.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos Comments

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
'Atomic Blonde' Review: Slick, Stylish, but Not Smart 'Atomic Blonde' Review: Slick, Stylish, but Not Smart
An Interview with Jenny Slate: An Interview with Jenny Slate: "You Can't Deny Our Humanity"
'Valerian' Review: It's Bad 'Valerian' Review: It's Bad
Review: 'Dunkirk' Review: 'Dunkirk'