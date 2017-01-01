Release Date
-078-03-09
Director
Writer
NA
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Nicole Kidman and director Werner Herzog bring to life the extraordinary true story of a trailblazing woman who found freedom in the faraway world of the Middle East. Gertrude Bell (Kidman) chafes against the stifling rigidity of life in turn-of-the-century England, leaving it behind for a chance to travel to Tehran. So begins her lifelong adventure across the Arab world, a journey marked by danger, a passionate affair with a British officer (James Franco), and... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.