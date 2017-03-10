Raw movie poster
Raw (2017) - Movie Details

Horror
Release Date
March 10, 2017 (Limited)
March 17, 2017
Director
Julia Ducournau
Writer
Julia Ducournau
Cast
Garance Marillier, Ella Rumpf, Rabah Nait Oufella
Studio
Focus World
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Everyone in Justine’s family is a vet. And a vegetarian. At sixteen she’s a brilliant student starting out at veterinary school where she experiences a decadent, merciless and dangerously seductive world. Desperate to fit in, she strays from her family principles and eats RAW meat for the first time. Justine will soon face the terrible and unexpected consequences as her true self begins to emerge…... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

MOVIE PHOTOS

