NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

Red Sparrow (2018) - Movie Details

Drama Action
Release Date
March 2, 2018
Director
Francis Lawrence
Writer
Eric Warren Singer
Cast
Dane DeHaan, Mia Goth, Jason Isaacs
Studio
20th Century Fox
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

An adaptation of Jason Matthews's espionage tale. In present-day Russia, ruled by blue-eyed, unblinking President Vladimir Putin, Russian intelligence officer Dominika Egorova struggles to survive in the post-Soviet intelligence jungle. Ordered against her will to become a “Sparrow,” a trained seductress, Dominika is assigned to operate against Nathaniel Nash, a young CIA officer who handles the Agency’s most important Russian mole.

As the action careens between Russia, Finland, Greece, Italy, and the United States, Dominika and... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Snatched' Sort-of Funny, Sort-of Lame Review: 'Snatched' Sort-of Funny, Sort-of Lame
'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' Gives Zero F**ks 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' Gives Zero F**ks
We Ranked All 43 Marvel Movie Adaptations We Ranked All 43 Marvel Movie Adaptations
Watch the First 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer Watch the First 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer