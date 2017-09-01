Renegades movie poster
Renegades movie poster

Renegades (2017) - Movie Details

Action
Release Date
September 1, 2017
Director
Steven Quale
Writer
Richard Wenk, Luc Besson
Cast
Sullivan Stapleton, J.K. Simmons, Clemens Schick
Studio
EuropaCorp
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

RENEGADES is about a team of Navy SEALs on assignment in war-torn Europe who discover a treasure of gold at the bottom of a lake -- rumored to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. In an effort to help the locals, they go rogue and engineer a heist to retrieve the gold and return it to its rightful owners. But in a deadly turn of events, they are detected by the enemy and left... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

