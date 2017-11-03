NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

Roman Israel, Esq (2017) - Movie Details

Crime Drama
Release Date
November 3, 2017
Director
Dan Gilroy
Writer
Dan Gilroy
Cast
Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell, Carmen Ejogo
Studio
Sony Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

A hard nosed liberal lawyer named Roman J. Israel has been fighting the good fight forever while others take the credit. When his partner, the firm's front man, has a heart attack, Israel suddenly takes on that role. He finds out some unsettling things about what the crusading law firm as done that run afoul of his values of helping the poor and dispossessed, and finds himself in existential crisis that leads to extreme action.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
'Valerian' Review: It's Bad 'Valerian' Review: It's Bad
Review: 'Dunkirk' Review: 'Dunkirk'
Review: 'Wish Upon' Review: 'Wish Upon'
Review: 'The Big Sick' is a Must-See Review: 'The Big Sick' is a Must-See