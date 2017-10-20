Same Kind of Different as Me movie poster
Same Kind of Different as Me (2017) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
October 20, 2017
Director
Michael Carney
Writer
Alexander Foard, Ron Hall
Cast
Renée Zellweger, Greg Kinnear, Jon Voight, Djimon Hounsou, Olivia Holt
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

"Same Kind of Different as Me" is the story of an international art dealer Ron Hall (Kinnear) who must befriend a dangerous homeless man (Djimon Hounsou) in order to save his struggling marriage to his wife (Zellweger), a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the most remarkable journey of their lives. Jon Voight plays Hall's father, with whom he reconciles thanks to the revelations of his new life.... Full synopsis »

