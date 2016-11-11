Shut In movie poster
Shut In (2016) - Movie Details

Suspense
91 min.
Release Date
November 11, 2016
DVD Release Date
February 28, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Farren Blackburn
Writer
Christina Hodson
Cast
Naomi Watts, Oliver Platt, Charlie Heaton, David Cubitt, Jacob Tremblay
Studio
EuropaCorp
Running Time
91 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for terror and some violence/bloody images, nudity, thematic elements and brief strong language

SHUT IN is a heart-pounding thriller starring Naomi Watts as a widowed child psychologist who lives an isolated existence in rural New England. Caught in a deadly winter storm, she must find a way to rescue a young boy before he disappears forever.... Full synopsis »

