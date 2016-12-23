Silence (2016) - Movie DetailsDrama
159 min.
December 23, 2016 (Limited)
159 minutes
Rated R for some disturbing violent content
Based on Shusaku Endo’s 1966 novel of the same name, Silence tells the story of two 17th century Portuguese missionaries who undertake a perilous journey to Japan to search for their mentor and to spread the gospel of Christianity.... Full synopsis »
You’ll want him to step on the damn tablet 20 minutes into Martin Scorsese’s 2.5-hour slog Silence, a nice-looking film that nearly gets the benefit of the doubt because after all it’s a Martin fucking Scorsese movie but then you realize this is one of those Martin Scorsese movies you’ll never ever watch again, because it just isn’t that good. Full movie review »