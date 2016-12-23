Silence movie poster
Silence
Drama
159 min.
Release Date
December 23, 2016 (Limited)
Director
Martin Scorsese
Writer
Jay Cocks
Cast
Adam Driver, Liam Neeson, Andrew Garfield
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Running Time
159 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some disturbing violent content

Based on Shusaku Endo’s 1966 novel of the same name, Silence tells the story of two 17th century Portuguese missionaries who undertake a perilous journey to Japan to search for their mentor and to spread the gospel of Christianity.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

You’ll want him to step on the damn tablet 20 minutes into Martin Scorsese’s 2.5-hour slog Silence, a nice-looking film that nearly gets the benefit of the doubt because after all it’s a Martin fucking Scorsese movie but then you realize this is one of those Martin Scorsese movies you’ll never ever watch again, because it just isn’t that good. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

