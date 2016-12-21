Sing movie poster
Sing
Sing (2016) - Movie Details

Comedy Animated
110 min.

Illumination has captivated audiences all over the world with the beloved hits Despicable Me, Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, Despicable Me 2 and Minions, now the second-highest-grossing animated movie in history. Following the release of The Secret Life of Pets in summer 2016, Illumination presents Sing at the holidays. Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly star in a musical comedy about finding the shining... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

A surprising, or not so surprising, holiday hit (it’s about singing animals, after all), the animated comedy Sing is a huge disappointment, a largely boring affair saved only by bursts of energy and a strong climax. The movie plays like a dull, American Idol-fueled version of Zootopia, an overly long tale that left me squirming in my seat. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

