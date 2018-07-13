Release Date
July 13, 2018
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Dwayne Johnson plays former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building...above the fire line.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.