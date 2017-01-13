Sleepless (2017) - Movie Details
95 min.
Release Date
January 13, 2017
DVD Release Date
April 18, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
95 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violence and language throughout
SLEEPLESS stars Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained, White House Down) as undercover Las Vegas police officer Vincent Downs, who is caught in a high stakes web of corrupt cops and the mob-controlled casino underground. When a heist goes wrong, a crew of homicidal gangsters kidnaps Downs’ teenage son. In one sleepless night he will have to rescue his son, evade an internal affairs investigation and bring the kidnappers to justice.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
