Sleepless movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Sleepless
Sleepless movie poster

Sleepless (2017) - Movie Details

Action
95 min.
Release Date
January 13, 2017
DVD Release Date
April 18, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Baran Bo Odar
Writer
Andrea Berloff
Cast
Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan, Dermot Mulroney, Gabrielle Union, David Harbour, Tip Harris, Scoot McNairy, Octavius J. Johnson
Studio
Open Road Films
Running Time
95 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violence and language throughout

SLEEPLESS stars Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained, White House Down) as undercover Las Vegas police officer Vincent Downs, who is caught in a high stakes web of corrupt cops and the mob-controlled casino underground. When a heist goes wrong, a crew of homicidal gangsters kidnaps Downs’ teenage son. In one sleepless night he will have to rescue his son, evade an internal affairs investigation and bring the kidnappers to justice.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'The Great Wall' is an Embarrassment Review: 'The Great Wall' is an Embarrassment
Review: 'The LEGO Batman Movie' Review: 'The LEGO Batman Movie'
Review: 'John Wick Chapter 2' Just as Badass Review: 'John Wick Chapter 2' Just as Badass
Review: 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage' Review: 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage'