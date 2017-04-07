Sleight movie poster
Sleight (2017) - Movie Details

Crime Drama
Release Date
April 7, 2017
Director
J.D. Dillard
Writer
J.D. Dillard, Alex Theurer
Cast
Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel, Dulé Hill
Studio
High Top Releasing
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

A young street magician is left to take care of his little sister after his mother's passing and turns to drug dealing in the Los Angeles party scene to keep a roof over their heads. When he gets into trouble with his supplier, his sister is kidnapped and he is forced to rely on both his sleight of hand and brilliant mind to save her.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE PHOTOS

