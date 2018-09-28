Smallfoot movie poster
Smallfoot movie poster

Smallfoot (2018) - Movie Details

Family Comedy Animated
Release Date
September 28, 2018
Director
Karey Kirkpatrick, Jason Reisig
Writer
Glenn Ficarra, Karey Kirkpatrick, Sergio Pablos, John Requa
Cast
Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez, Danny DeVito, Yara Shahidi, Ely Henry, Jimmy Tatro
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

An animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast, Smallfoot turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti finds something he thought didn't exist—a human. News of this "smallfoot" brings him fame and a chance with the girl of his dreams. It also throws the simple Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in a...

MOVIE REVIEW

MOVIE PHOTOS

