Song to Song movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Song to Song movie poster

Song to Song (2017) - Movie Details

Romance
145 min.
Release Date
March 17, 2017 (LA/NY)
Director
Terrence Malick
Writer
Terrence Malick
Cast
Michael Fassbender, Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara, Natalie Portman
Studio
Broad Green Pictures
Running Time
145 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In this modern love story set against the Austin, Texas music scene, two entangled couples - struggling songwriters Faye (Rooney Mara) and BV (Ryan Gosling), and music mogul Cook (Michael Fassbender) and the waitress whom he ensnares (Natalie Portman) - chase success through a rock 'n' roll landscape of seduction and betrayal.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'The Great Wall' is an Embarrassment Review: 'The Great Wall' is an Embarrassment
Review: 'The LEGO Batman Movie' Review: 'The LEGO Batman Movie'
Review: 'John Wick Chapter 2' Just as Badass Review: 'John Wick Chapter 2' Just as Badass
Review: 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage' Review: 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage'