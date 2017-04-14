The action-packed, humor and heart-filled "Spark" follows a teenage monkey Spark, voiced by Jace Norman (Nickelodeon’s “Henry Danger”), and his friends Vix, a battle-ready fox voiced by Jessica Biel, and Chunk, a tech-savvy warthog, as they embark on a mission to take back the besieged Planet Bana from the power-mad General Zhong. Spark’s dangerous odyssey leads him to the farthest reaches of the universe, and to the secret of his true identity, with characters like... Full synopsis »