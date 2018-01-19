NA
Spies in Disguise (2018) - Movie Details

Animated Family
Release Date
January 19, 2018
Director
Nick Bruno, Troy Quane
Writer
Cast
Will Smith, Tom Holland
Studio
Fox Animation
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

SPIES IN DISGUISE is a buddy comedy set in the high octane globe-trotting world of international espionage. Will Smith (Men in Black) voices Lance Sterling, the world's most awesome spy. Cool, charming and super-skilled, saving the world is his occupation. And nobody does it better.

Almost the exact opposite of Lance is Walter, voiced by Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming). Walter is a great mind but perhaps not a great socializer. What he lacks in social... Full synopsis »

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
