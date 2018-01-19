SPIES IN DISGUISE is a buddy comedy set in the high octane globe-trotting world of international espionage. Will Smith (Men in Black) voices Lance Sterling, the world's most awesome spy. Cool, charming and super-skilled, saving the world is his occupation. And nobody does it better.

Almost the exact opposite of Lance is Walter, voiced by Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming). Walter is a great mind but perhaps not a great socializer. What he lacks in social... Full synopsis »