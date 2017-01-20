Release Date
January 20, 2017
117 minutes
Rated PG-13 for disturbing thematic content and behavior, violence and some language
Writer/director/producer M. Night Shyamalan returns to the captivating grip of The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable and Signs with Split, an original thriller that delves into the mysterious recesses of one man's fractured, gifted mind. Following last year's breakout hit The Visit, Shyamalan reunites with producer Jason Blum (The Purge and Insidious series, The Gift) for the film.
While the mental divisions of those with dissociative identity disorder have long fascinated and eluded science, it is believed... Full synopsis »
We liked Split. No, we loved Split. No, Split is stupid. Split is another bullshit film from M. Night Shyamalan. Shut up. No it’s not. It’s a return to form, a technically proficient horror-thriller that keeps you guessing. Yeah, but the ending sort of sucks. Yeah, but that other ending is like so amazeballs. Shut up, Tiffany, we agree. That we disagree? Split is almost really good but Shyamalan never manages to bring all its disparate parts together, as if it’s drawn in 23--no, 24--sorry, 24--directions. Full movie review »