Rogue One: A Star Wars Story movie poster
B
FilmJabber
A
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story movie poster

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) - Movie Details

Sci-Fi Action
133 min.
Release Date
December 16, 2016
DVD Release Date
April 4, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Gareth Edwards
Writer
Chris Weitz, Gary Whitta
Cast
Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Jiang Wen, Forest Whitaker, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed
Studio
Walt Disney Pictures
Running Time
133 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for extended sequences of sci-fi violence and action

Set before Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope, Rogue One follows a group of resistance fighters who have united to steal plans to the dreaded Death Star.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Darker, grittier and a little more badass, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is the movie to see if you felt that Episode VII was too much of a retread for your liking. A more militaristic and somber look at the world George Lucas built, Rogue One isn’t perfect but delivers one of the most exciting climaxes you’ll see all year. Full movie review »
B
FilmJabber
A
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
2017 Oscar Predictions 2017 Oscar Predictions
The 10 Best Movies of 2016 The 10 Best Movies of 2016
The 20 Best Performances of 2016 The 20 Best Performances of 2016
Review: 'Get Out' is a Must-See Review: 'Get Out' is a Must-See