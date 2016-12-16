Release Date
December 16, 2016
DVD Release Date
April 4, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Running Time
133 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for extended sequences of sci-fi violence and action
Set before Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope, Rogue One follows a group of resistance fighters who have united to steal plans to the dreaded Death Star.
MOVIE REVIEW
Darker, grittier and a little more badass, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is the movie to see if you felt that Episode VII was too much of a retread for your liking. A more militaristic and somber look at the world George Lucas built, Rogue One isn't perfect but delivers one of the most exciting climaxes you'll see all year.