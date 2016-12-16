Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Set before Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope, Rogue One follows a group of resistance fighters who have united to steal plans to the dreaded Death Star.... Full synopsis »

Darker, grittier and a little more badass,is the movie to see if you felt thatwas too much of a retread for your liking. A more militaristic and somber look at the world George Lucas built,isn’t perfect but delivers one of the most exciting climaxes you’ll see all year.