Step (2017) - Movie Details
Release Date
August 4, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Writer
NA
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
"Step" documents the senior year of a girls’ high-school step dance team against the background of inner-city Baltimore. As each one tries to become the first in their families to attend college, the girls strive to make their dancing a success against the backdrop of social unrest in the troubled city.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
