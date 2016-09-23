Release Date
September 23, 2016
DVD Release Date
December 20, 2016 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
100 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for mild action and some thematic elements
Storks deliver babies…or at least they used to. Now they deliver packages for global internet giant Cornerstore.com. Junior, the company’s top delivery stork, is about to be promoted when he accidentally activates the Baby Making Machine, producing an adorable and wholly unauthorized baby girl. Desperate to deliver this bundle of trouble before the boss gets wise, Junior and his friend Tulip, the only human on Stork Mountain, race to make their first-ever baby drop –... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Largely flightless but not without its sputtering moments, Storks is a harmless cartoon that may appeal to little kids but won’t deliver to parents. Inconsistently funny but instantly forgettable, it’s best not to tell your children how this baby came to be. Full movie review »