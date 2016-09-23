Storks movie poster
Storks
Animated Adventure
100 min.
Release Date
September 23, 2016
DVD Release Date
December 20, 2016 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Doug Sweetland, Nicholas Stoller
Writer
Nicholas Stoller
Cast
Andy Samberg, Kelsey Grammer, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
100 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for mild action and some thematic elements

Storks deliver babies…or at least they used to. Now they deliver packages for global internet giant Cornerstore.com. Junior, the company’s top delivery stork, is about to be promoted when he accidentally activates the Baby Making Machine, producing an adorable and wholly unauthorized baby girl. Desperate to deliver this bundle of trouble before the boss gets wise, Junior and his friend Tulip, the only human on Stork Mountain, race to make their first-ever baby drop –... Full synopsis »

Largely flightless but not without its sputtering moments, Storks is a harmless cartoon that may appeal to little kids but won’t deliver to parents. Inconsistently funny but instantly forgettable, it’s best not to tell your children how this baby came to be. Full movie review »

