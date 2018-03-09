Strangers: Prey at Night movie poster
Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) - Movie Details

Horror
Release Date
March 9, 2018
Director
Johannes Roberts
Writer
Bryan Bertino, Ben Ketai
Cast
Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman
Studio
Aviron Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

A family’s road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family’s every limit as they struggle to survive.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

