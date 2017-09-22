NA
Stronger (2017) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
September 22, 2017
Director
David Gordon Green
Writer
John Pollono
Cast
Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany, Miranda Richardson, Clancy Brown
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Based on the true story from the New York Times bestseller, Jake Gyllenhaal stars as the working-class Boston man whose iconic photo from the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing captured the hearts of the world. Stronger is the deeply personal account of the heroic journey that came after that photo – defining a man's inner courage, a community's pride, a family's bond and an unexpectedly tenacious love.

