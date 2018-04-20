Everyone's favorite law enforcement team is back by popular demand with the long-anticipated follow-up to the cult comedy classic "Super Troopers." When an international border dispute arises between the U.S. and Canada, the Super Troopers -- Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit, and Farva -- are called in to set up a new Highway patrol station in the disputed area. Unconventional police work follows, and the result is "Super Troopers 2."... Full synopsis »