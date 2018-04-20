NA
NA
Super Troopers 2 (2018) - Movie Details

Comedy Crime
Release Date
April 20, 2018
Director
Jay Chandrasekhar
Writer
Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan
Cast
Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske, Lynda Carter, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Marisa Coughlan, Tyler Labine, Hayes MacArthur, Will Sasso, Rob Lowe, Brian Cox
Studio
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for crude sexual content and language throughout, drug material and some graphic nudity

Everyone's favorite law enforcement team is back by popular demand with the long-anticipated follow-up to the cult comedy classic "Super Troopers." When an international border dispute arises between the U.S. and Canada, the Super Troopers -- Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit, and Farva -- are called in to set up a new Highway patrol station in the disputed area. Unconventional police work follows, and the result is "Super Troopers 2."... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
